How many episodes of Peaky Blinders Season 6 does the final loom?

Peaky Blinders has had everyone glued to the screens since their return to BBC One on Sunday night. The Birmingham-set drama returned to the channel in late February 2022 for its sixth series.

The hugely popular series, which stars Tommy Shelby played by Cillian Murphy, has confirmed that the new season will also be its last. Director Anthony Byrne recently told The Sunday Times The team had “nose” the ending as the “right” way to end the long-running show.

And as the series continues on BBC One, many viewers are wondering how many episodes are left. Especially series six is ​​the last.

Read more: Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy explains why Tommy Shelby rubs cigarettes on his lips

Speaking of why the sixth series is the last, Anthony…