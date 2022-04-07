How many flights are canceled today? Latest EasyJet and BA Cancellations at Manchester, Gatwick and Heathrow

Hundreds of flights have been canceled in the past four days as airports witness an unprecedented increase in passenger numbers and airline employees grapple with illness.

The travel disruption is affecting many families traveling abroad for the Easter school holiday, the first since the UK’s COVID restrictions for international travelers have been lifted.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Why are flights being cancelled?

The coronavirus is currently on the rise across Europe, the rate of which was last seen at the peak of the Omicron wave, resulting in an increase in illness and understaffing of employees.

EasyJet canceled 62 flights scheduled for Monday, after canceling at least 222 flights on Saturday and Sunday.

Some holidaymakers reported being stranded abroad with no explanation or option…