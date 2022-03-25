How Many Oscars Will The Power Of The Dog Win?

dog power Oscar nomination morning exceeded almost everyone’s expectations, becoming the most nominated film since 2017 water size With 12 nodes in total. So the question is, how many of them can win the nomination?

close to guarantee

Netflix may have its first Best Picture winner in Jane Campion’s Patient, carefully made western. It’s the only film this year that checks all the boxes of a Best Picture nominee in general — a fall festival premiere, a DGA nomination, an editing nomination, multiple SAG nominations, and a strong chance of winning screenplay or director. It has Best Picture wins from the vast majority of critics, as well as top awards from the Critics’ Choice, Golden Globes and BAFTA Awards. PGA picks up SAG…