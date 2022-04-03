How many points do Everton need to survive in the Premier League?

Everton’s fight to move out of the relegation zone is set to resume on Sunday afternoon as they travel to face West Ham United after the international break. It may seem like a long time ago, but the last time the Blues were in Premier League action, there was good news.

Frank Lampard’s side beat Newcastle United 1-0, thanks to a crucial 99th-minute winner from Alex Iwobi at Goodison Park last month, before a disappointing FA Cup exit at Crystal Palace just days later. However, Beating the Magpies at least gave the club a little breathing room in what is becoming an intense fight against the eye drops in May.

Everton are currently sitting on 25 Premier League points, which is a disappointing amount to say the least. That puts them three points ahead of 18th-placed Watford…