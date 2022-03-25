How Michigan basketball can upset Villanova in NCAA Tournament

SAN ANTONIO – Michigan has been the second-half team this NCAA Tournament so far, but it may need a more complete effort to beat Villanova.

The Wolverines and Wildcats will tip for a spot in the Elite Eight at 7:29 p.m. ET (6:29 local) at the AT&T Center. The winner will face either No. 1 seed Arizona or No. 5 seed Houston in the South Region finals on Saturday.

Michigan, an 11 seed, went strong in two games in Indianapolis last week. The Wolverines converted a seven-point halftime deficit a week earlier into a 75-63 victory over No. 6 seeded Colorado State. On Saturday, he overtook No. 3 seed Tennessee by five in the half, with 7.5 minutes to six, and won 76-68.

Villanova’s path to San Antonio has been less nerve-wracking. No. 2 seed Villanova beat No. 15 seed Delaware by 20…