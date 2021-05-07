How much destruction will Corona cause now, when will the cases come down? Know what the expert says

Corona virus continues to wreak havoc in the country. The second wave of Corona has caused such devastation in India, there is a cry for hospitals, beds and oxygen all around. In such a situation, everyone has a question in their mind, how long will all this last? Meanwhile, famous vaccine expert Gagandeep Kang has said that the current increase in corona virus cases may come down from the middle of May to the end.

He said that at the moment it is going to those areas where it has not reached last year i.e. making the middle class a victim, spreading its foot in the rural area. But the chances of the virus continuing.

Allaying fears about the vaccines, he said that they are effective and there is a need to expedite the vaccination campaign.



When Gagandeep Kang was asked about the future of this virus, he said that it will be really weather like bad flu virus. It will become more relative to the weather, it will cool down and that people will gain a certain level of immunity due to repeated immunity and vaccination.