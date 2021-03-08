How much did CBS cost in the interviews of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? – TMT Daily

We’re not sure how much you’ve already heard, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not receive any money from CBS for their interview hosted by Oprah Winfrey, “Queen of TV”. Although the former royals did not get a penny, CBS certainly spent a fortune on this tea party.

Loading...

According to that The magazine, CBS, actually spent between $ 7 million and $ 9 million for the license fee for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hottest interview ever!

Loading...

Loading...

CBS Network Agreement

Thanks to Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions Compromising with CBS, they were able to air not only in the United States, but throughout the world (Thank you!) Belongs to. For those who are thinking about watching a captivating interview in the UK, you can find this feature at 9 am on ITV today, that Reported.

Loading...

As Confirmed by Guardian, ITV actually fought for the CBS interview and claimed wins against other broadcasters such as Sky, Channel 4, and US Pay-TV. Fortunately, for ITV, they will actually receive a lot of thanks for advertising theatrical specials.

Loading...

Luckily for CBS, the UK CEO at Mindshare Gem Lloyd-Williams reported Guardian: “The royal family is always a banker on television, and it is definitely one of the big moments in the TV calendar.. Interviews will make great viewership.”

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Publicity is huge!

If you think the British press loved writing about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, can you imagine an almost two-hour-long interview where the couple uncover the secrets of the royal family? As a matter of fact, New Commercial Arts Agency co-founder James Murphy completely agrees with this question. Murphy told Guardian: “There is not one piece of programming that has been promoted this long ago.”

Loading...

James Murphy continued: “I hope to see Huge demand from advertisers Harry and Meghan to capitalize on the incident. “

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Like the annual Super Bowl, Oprah Winfrey Interview Prince was definitely going to make money with Harry and Meghan Markle, and accordingly city ​​and country, The CBS network would make a killing purely by “exclusively its advertising profits”.

Loading...

Thanks to Winfrey’s production company, the CBS network was “seeking $ 325,000 for thirty seconds of commercial time during the program, according to advertising buyers”. An estimate of $ 325,000 has been recorded for that time, which is twice the normal amount at the time.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Viewership

Thanks to CNBC, we know that you and your family were not the only ones watching the interview on Sunday night. In fact, CNBC reported that about 17.1 million people in the US were ready to watch Oprah Winfrey and the Sussex CBS special.

Loading...

For those who watched and enjoyed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s extremely candid interviews, you should note that as an audience member, you were actually a part of one of them.Largest Prime-Time Audience”For an entertainment special for TV” between 2020-2021 “, per CNBC.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

First Miracle

Oprah Winfrey begins questioning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about them Decided to leave the royal family, Winfrey said: “Before we get into it, I just want to make it clear to everyone that even if we are neighbors. . . There is no agreement, you do not know what I am going to ask, and there is no subject that is off-limits and you are not being paid for this interview. “

Loading...

Meghan Markle immediately responded to Winfrey: “It’s all right.”

Loading...

–

Loading...

Do you think Oprah Winfrey was paid a large sum of money for a CBS interview? Why do you think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped out of the interview? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below.

Loading...