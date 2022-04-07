How Much Is National Insurance Growing? Tax hikes explained and how much you’ll pay after the rate hike

The National Insurance Contribution (NIC) will increase for lakhs of workers today, as the government introduces its clear tax hike.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the increase, arguing it was “necessary, fair and responsible”.

The government hopes to raise £39bn over the next three years to help reduce the COVID-induced NHS backlog and subsequently improve long-term adult social care.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid defended the hike on Wednesday and told Sky News: “It is going to pay off for the level of activity in the NHS That’s about 130 percent of pre-pandemic, it’s going to be 90 million more scans, tests and procedures, which means people will be seen much earlier.

“Why is any of this necessary, be it for health or for social care? It is because of…