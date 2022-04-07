how much is the increase and when do you charge

From now on, he pointed out, there will be a new amount for social assistance. $9,000 for children up to 14 years of age or families with disabilities; From $13,500 In case of families having 2 children and $18,000 In the case of families with three or more minor children in the same situation. Those receiving pregnancy allowance will also receive $9,000.

It is an assistance provided by the Ministry of Social Development and is paid through an agency headed by Fernanda Ravarta, to fight against inflation and the increase in food recorded in recent times. The policy seeks to guarantee access to a basic food basket for those with dependent children.

Who can access the food card