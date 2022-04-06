How much profit did PCB make from the chain?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) speaks during an interview with the PCB on April 6, 2022 in Lahore. – YouTube/PakistanCricket

Lahore: The recently concluded Pakistan-Australia series attracted cricket fans from across the country as the Aussies toured the country after 23 years – and as it attracted fans, it turned out to be a huge profit for the Pakistan Cricket Board. also generated.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has shared that the recently concluded home tour of Australia has given the board a big boost on the commercial side.

Raja, in an interview released by the PCB, recalled Pakistan’s historic T20 World Cup win over India in October and called it a big boost for cricket in the commercial aspects.

Read more: ‘I knew I could play a bit,’ Finch emerges from lean T20 spell



“with good…