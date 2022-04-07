How Much Will Each Golfer Earn at the 2022 Masters?

It’s one of the best weeks of the year for golf fans as The Masters is back on our screens.

On a course steeped in history, all eyes will be on Tiger Woods as he returns to golf.

Woods has been out of action since 2020 and suffered a horrific car accident 14 months ago where it was likely that he may never play competitive golf again.

There will also be plenty of Irish interest in Shane Lowry, Seamus Power, Padraig Harrington and Rory McIlroy all in the game.

McIlroy will be hoping to complete a career Grand Slam with the green jacket, the only major missing from his trophy cabinet.

And if he wins, he will be offered two million dollars.

The official prize breakdown has not been confirmed, but it is believed that last year’s €10.5m purse will remain…