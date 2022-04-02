How much will it be and what will be the basic

Thus, in the fourth month of 2022, the base salary will increase from $74,733 to $90,000, which includes presentism.

The agreement, signed at the request of the Labor Minister, Claudio Moroni, sealed the total to 13%, an increase of 3% in February and the remainder for March.

Having achieved the objective, which led to various meetings with the Argentine Chamber of Commerce, the Confederation of Medium-Sized Enterprises and the Association of Commercial Entities, armando cavalieriThe Secretary General of FAECYS confirmed that they had achieved the ground that “Workers do not lose purchasing power in the face of wage price rise.”

“In this way, we have achieved an increase above inflation in annual parity”, concluded the trade unionist.

