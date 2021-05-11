How Music Industry Guerilla Marketing Helped Create a Retail Tech Platform – MarketScale

LATEST

From building brands with musicians to connecting the dots between property owners and retail businesses, Jay Norris, CEO, and Co-Founder at Guesst has led an exciting career. Through each venture, though, he has loved working with talented small businesses, whether that was Biggie Smalls or Whitney Houston.

On this episode of Retail Refined, Host Melissa Gonzalez talked with Norris about his career as a serial entrepreneur that started in the music industry. The duo dug into the changes he saw in the music industry at the start of the internet. They also talked about Guesst, a business he started to address the pain points for retailers and restaurants.

“When I left the music business and started working in commercial real estate, there was a thread there that I loved working with talented small businesses.” -Jay Norris

“When I left the music business and started working in commercial real estate, there was a thread there that I loved working with talented small businesses,” Norris said. He elaborated that when he worked with musicians such as Biggie and Whitney Houston, he did so when they didn’t have any following. He then had to market these musicians in a new market. This is where he learned about experiential, guerrilla, and influencer marketing.

“Guesst is a third-party verification platform that allows restaurants, retailers, and all other operators to share SELECTED DATA with their property owners, investors, and vendors.”

Listen to learn more about Norris’s career and how he’s trying to help the retail business.

