How Paris Saint-Germain could line up against Manchester City

Sports activities Mole takes an in-depth have a look at how Paris Saint-Germain might line up for the primary leg of their Champions League semi-final with Manchester Metropolis.

Paris Saint Germain are anticipated to have Kylian Mbappe accessible for the primary leg of their Champions League semi-final showdown with Manchester Metropolis on Wednesday evening.

The France worldwide struck his twenty fourth and twenty fifth objectives of the Ligue 1 season towards Metz earlier than limping off after taking a knock, however Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t suppose that the problem is critical and he’s anticipated to be positive for this sport.

Mbappe ought to due to this fact preserve his place on the forefront of the assault over Mauro Icardi, regardless of the Argentine’s cheeky panenka penalty of their 3-1 win on Saturday, whereas Neymar needs to be as much as his ordinary tips on the left-hand aspect.

Marco Verratti was match sufficient to play the total 90 minutes towards Metz and is anticipated to start out within the quantity 10 function, whereas Angel Di Maria changed Pablo Sarabia after 65 minutes on the weekend and needs to be given the nod right here.

Idrissa Gueye might displace Ander Herrera to type a well-known engine room pairing with Leandro Paredes, however Rafinha will hope to return from a again drawback to pressure his approach into Pochettino’s considering.

Abdou Diallo needs to be in competition to characteristic at left-back if he manages to beat a calf drawback in time, whereas there’s optimism that Marquinhos might battle again from his groin harm to associate Presnel Kimpembe on the again.

Keylor Navas – one in every of PSG’s standout performers this season – has additionally shaken off a muscular harm and can act because the final line of defence towards Pep Guardiola‘s males.

PSG doable beginning lineup:

Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Gueye, Paredes; Di Maria, Verratti, Neymar; Mbappe