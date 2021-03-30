How Phone Sex Can Benefit Your Long-Distance Relationship – Film Daily

Being in a long-distance relationship isn’t for the faint of heart. It takes a lot of effort from both partners to make it work. For some people, being apart is a temporary situation that will eventually end. But for others, distance will be a part of their relationship for a long time to come. No matter which case rings true for you, there are ways to use phone sex to create palpable heat between you, even if there are many miles between you, too.

Phone Sex Is Good for You

The physical and mental health benefits of in-person sex are pretty well-known. Sex is a stress reliever and pain alleviator; plus, it boosts your immune system and improves the quality of your sleep. The naysayers who suggest that phone sex isn’t quite “real” are wrong. You get all the same benefits from having phone sex, but there is a tradeoff.

What you lack in physical touch, you make up for in novelty. Phone sex is different from your typical routine, and the element of surprise can boost your libido. Research supports the fact that when you do something new as a couple, your levels of arousal skyrocket. Why? Because when you do something new together, you see a new side of them. It brings back those initial butterflies you felt early in the relationship when you didn’t quite know them yet.

How to Get Started

Don’t feel intimidated by phone sex, especially if you’re in a long-distance relationship. Bring it up casually with your partner and ask if they would be interested. Navigating the sexual landscape of distance is important because your need for intimacy doesn’t disappear just because your partner is far away. Plus, phone sex can bridge the gap between no sex and video sex, which has a lot more going on.

If you’ve already had video sex, phone sex can be a nice change in the routine. Let them know that you think phone sex might be fun, and then assess their reaction. Chances are, if you’re in a long-distance couple, finding a fun way to stay sexually connected has crossed your partner’s mind, too.

Go the Extra Mile

If you won’t be separated for very long, you may want to engage in a fantasy together. You could envision something adventurous that you are both interested in exploring. But make sure it appeals to both of you so that neither of you have to fake your interest. Genuine arousal tops an Oscar-worthy performance in the bedroom every time.

However, for couples that have been living long-distance for a while, you may want to fantasize purely about being together. To do this effectively, it just takes a little bit of planning. To make the phone sex to feel extra intimate, organize your space just like you would if your partner were actually coming over to have sex with you in person. Wash your sheets, take a bath, light candles, and maybe even turn on some music.

You could even exchange a playlist with your partner so that you’re listening to the same tunes together. Then, when the time comes to make the call, you’ll be ready. Tell your partner what you’re wearing, and then describe everything you see to them. If there’s dinner in the oven, mention what it smells like. If the sun is setting and the lighting is just perfect, paint them a picture. The more detail you can give them, the more it will feel like you’re not so far apart after all.

You Don’t Have to Have a Partner

If you don’t have a long-distance partner, but you want to have phone sex, you can. Find a chat site that you trust and get started. There’s no reason that single folks should miss out on all the benefits of phone sex.