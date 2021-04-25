How Real Madrid could line up against Chelsea

Sports activities Mole takes an in-depth have a look at how Actual Madrid may line up for his or her Champions League semi-final first leg with Chelsea on Tuesday.

Actual Madrid have been boosted by the well timed return of Eden Hazard for his or her Champions League semi-final first leg with Chelsea on Tuesday night time.

The previous Blues attacker has been suffering from accidents ever since finishing a transfer to the Bernabeu, however he returned to motion off the bench in opposition to Actual Betis and will definitely have some half to play in opposition to his previous membership.

Nevertheless, Zinedine Zidane can be properly conscious of the risks of risking Hazard from the beginning too quickly, so he could choose to go away the Belgian on the bench for now, permitting Marco Asensio to proceed in assault.

Vinicius Junior was additionally benched on the weekend, however he changed Rodrygo after 59 minutes in opposition to Betis and propelled Actual Madrid to victory over Liverpool within the quarter-finals, so he’ll hope to get the nod over his counterpart.

Toni Kroos is anticipated to beat muscular discomfort in time to function, so the German ought to type a well-recognized midfield three with Casemiro and Luka Modric as Isco drops out.

Federico Valverde will not be accessible for the primary leg after contracting coronavirus, whereas Zidane is also compelled to manage with out three defensive gamers in Lucas Vazquez (knee), Sergio Ramos (calf) and Ferland mendy (calf) for the primary leg, though the latter is in with an opportunity of returning.

Nevertheless, Raphael varane and Dani carvajal are each again within the fold to spice up Zidane’s defensive choices, whereas Nacho will hope to maintain his spot at left-back after taking part in his half in three of Actual’s final 4 clear sheets.

Actual Madrid doable beginning lineup:

Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Militao, Nacho; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr