How rich does Gilda make Joel Simkhai? App Founder’s New Dig – TMT Daily

Talk about a million-dollar idea: an app that helps you find a nearby hook-up. And because the world loves exclusivity, how to make it a service specific to the gay, bi, trans, and queer community? The financial success of the Grindr app is undeniable, and its founder has a net worth to prove it.

Loading...

Unlike some other popular social networking titans, you don’t really get to hear Joel Simkhai’s name often. The person who started the Grindr app usually has a low profile. . . Except when he buys expensive expensive houses. Everyone has a hobby, right? Let’s see what your digg will look like if you build an app that will make you more than $ 200 million.

Loading...

Loading...

The house that Grindr built

When you are the founder of the Grindr app, you can afford to leave a few million dollars on a house. $ 29.5 million, specifically, according to a report New york post. Joel Simkhai snatched up his new Gracarcy Park penthouse when it was on the market for barely a month.

Loading...

So what about $ 30 million do you get, home-wise? New york post The article describes the founder of the Grindr app as a “takeover” of 7,000 square feet, with five bedrooms, six and half bathrooms (they can’t go with the full seven?), And a spacious 5,680-foot private? , Thatched roof with panoramic city views. You know when you want to See your kingdom.

Loading...

Not enough? The penthouse has an outdoor kitchen, a gas barbecue grill, a wet bar, a chimney, ipe parquet, a lounge and room for a swimming pool. We have always said that a piece of real estate is not really worth it unless it gives you space for a plunge pool. Good for you, Joel!

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Nose to grindstone

Of course, the new Grindr-house has more than its exterior features. Inside, Joel Simkhai’s new home features a splendid room with a magnificent eighteen-foot ceiling and glass windows. There is also an open chef’s kitchen, as a regular kitchen is not quiet enough.

Loading...

Then you have Gramsary Club allowances. We’re talking about a fancy gym, spa, pool, residents’ lounge, dining room, children’s play room, and even a room specifically for “Twist”. Not sure who is in charge of assessment When a child becomes a child At the Gramercy Club, but we do not envy his job.

Loading...

As you can see, one of the many benefits Joel Simkhai has for the installation of the Grindr app is its ability to ensure that it is a blast when quarantining. When you live in a place like their village penthouse, why would you ever want to go out again?

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Humble abode

If you were thinking that Joel Simkhai has made many new real estate investments earlier also. The founder of the Grindr app sold its hook-up build in 2018 for about $ 245 million, so they did Cash to play around for a few years.

Loading...

Di, Sindkhai was quite wealthy even before he sold Grindr. In 2017, he bought a $ 10.5 million house atop the Sunset Strip at Outpost Estates. Last year, the Grindr app creator sold it for $ 9.95 million, causing a loss – a loss of less than a million dollars would probably be considered a flesh wound in Simkhai’s Miracles at this point.

Loading...

Joel Simkhai followed that transaction with another Grindr Flex, who paid $ 13 million for a large Hollywood Hills home, as reported by Variety. And now they have added a $ 29.5 million Grammarkee Park Penthouse to their property. Big bang from 2021, Mr. Simkhai! We can’t wait to see which new mansion he will upgrade next year!

Loading...

–

Loading...

Jealous of Joel Simkhai’s new purchase, or just impressed? Tell us in the comments!

Loading...