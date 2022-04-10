How “RTBF” and “Le Temps” Are Preparing for Election Night

It is the same occurrence every five years, for two Sundays in April or May, with crowds of French Internet users searching for impatience and – for some – a little restlessness, especially on French-speaking sites in Belgium and Switzerland. She goes.

These foreign media, including evening, la libre either RTBF in Belgium, Season, Geneva Grandstand either RTS In Switzerland, are not bound by Article L52-2 of the French Electoral Codeaccording to which “No election result, partial or final, may be communicated to the public in any way” […] Before the closing of the last polling station […], A text designed to protect voters from any outside interference, offenders of which are liable to fines of up to 75,000 euros.

While the whole world is already aware of the first estimates, millions of French …