How Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Are Finding Excitement In Their Marriage

As Ok! As previously reported, Reynolds and Lively are doing better than ever after hitting a rough patch in their marriage during the pandemic.

“They had a tough time during the lockdown, and there was talk among friends that they weren’t in a good place,” said an insider, adding that “partitioning just wasn’t an option” for the Hollywood stars.

The source added that when the two focused on spending more time together as a family, everything seemed to be going well. “Dedicating myself to the relationship and setting aside time to reconnect has brought new life and passion to their marriage, and it shows.” The insider continued. “Everyone can see they have that spark again!”