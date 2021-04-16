How Southampton could line up against Leicester City

Sports activities Mole takes an in-depth have a look at how Southampton may line up for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final with Leicester Metropolis.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been left with a range headache of types forward of Southampton‘s FA Cup semi-final with Leicester Metropolis on Sunday.

The Saints boss selected successfully his strongest XI for final week’s Premier League conflict with West Bromwich Albion, which led to a convincing 3-0 loss.

That would probably open the door for the likes of Che Adams, Moussa Djenepo and Nathan Tella to come back into the beginning lineup right here for this conflict at Wembley Stadium.

Nathan Redmond is a type of who may make manner, however the versatile ahead has a formidable return of 5 targets and two assists in his final six FA Cup outings.

Southampton will certainly be with out Takumi Minamino, who’s cup tied after that includes for mum or dad membership Liverpool earlier within the competitors.

Michael Obafemi, Oriol Romeu and William Smallbone additionally stay long-term absentees for the Saints.

Southampton attainable beginning lineup: Forster; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Armstrong; Adams, Ings

