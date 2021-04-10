LATEST

How Southampton could line up against West Bromwich Albion

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Southampton could line up in Monday’s Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Southampton will be looking to make it three straight wins in all competitions when they travel to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Monday evening.

The Saints, who are currently 14th in the table, will again be without the services of long-term absentees Michael Obafemi, Oriol Romeu and William Smallbone through injury.

Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s side are also sweating on the fitness of first-choice right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, who picked up a leg issue during a training session last week.

On-loan Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino is an option to feature in a wide area, while Che Adams is battling to return to the side in the final third of the field.

Hasenhuttl could ultimately decide to select the same XI that started the 3-2 win over Burnley last weekend, though, with Nathan Redmond joining Danny Ings as part of a front two.

Redmond and Ings were both on the scoresheet against the Clarets, while Stuart Armstrong, who netted Southampton’s first last time out, should retain his spot in a wide area.

Romeu’s absence means that there is again expected to be a spot in the middle of the park for Ibrahima Diallo alongside James Ward-Prowse.

Southampton possible starting lineup: Forster; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Walcott; Redmond, Ings

