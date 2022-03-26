How Tall Is Purdue Center Zach Edey and How Much Does He Weigh?

When you watch the Purdue Boilermakers play basketball, it’s impossible not to notice the enormous force inside the paint swallowing every rebound, every attempted lay swipe, and barely taking your feet off the court. Pick it up and be stung. That force’s name is Zach Eddy, and he’s one of the most unstoppable centers still dancing in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

So, how tall is Eddie and how much does he weigh? Plus, is that good enough to find himself on the NBA roster in the near future?

Purdue’s Zach Eddy is a force to be reckoned with

Michigan State Guard AJ Hoggard drives past Purdue center Zach Eddy for a layup. Zach Bollinger / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When Eddie first arrived at Purdue in 2020 as a freshman, he was just a big body…