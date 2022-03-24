How Team Canada became “the best story in World Cup qualifying”

hey

A month after Davis’ strike against Panama, fans in northern Alberta prepared for another important two-game set at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, as Canada looked to further legitimize their strong showing through the autumn. Friday night’s meeting with Costa Rica meant everyone – many with soccer jerseys and some with red and white hockey sweaters pulled over winter coats and snow pants – boomed into the stadium with hope and excitement. The public address announcer may also be suffering some nerves as he accidentally introduced hometown hero, Davis, twice while calling the starting 11. Before the start of the game, Davis arrived at the section where the Voyagers – a…