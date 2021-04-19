How the 2021 QB Draft Class compares to the 1999 QB Class

There’s an previous saying that goes, “Historical past repeats itself”.

On April 29, 2021, the NFL Draft will happen, and there discuss of as many as 5 quarterbacks going inside the first 15 picks of the primary spherical. The final time one thing like this occurred was in 1999, when Tim Sofa, Daunte Culpepper, Donovan McNabb, Akili Smith, and Cade McNown all glided by the twelfth choose of the draft.

This primary spherical group of quarterbacks, which embody the likes of Trey Lance, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, and Zach Wilson, brings again some superb and really fond recollections of that 1999 QB draft class.

Every quarterback bizarre method, attracts some comparisons to that class. I’ll break down the highest 5 QBs and the way they examine in their very own little method, to one of many guys from the Class of 99′.

Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence is a no brainer because the consensus No. 1 general choose within the draft, very like Tim Sofa was in 1999. He’s acquired the products, the legs, the arm, all the pieces. There’s no debate on Trevor.

In two years as a starter at Kentucky, Sofa fired 73 landing passes whereas racking up a slew of awards, together with being named as a Heisman finalist, first group All-SEC, Consensus All-American, and SEC Participant of the 12 months. Sofa drew comparisons to former No. 1 choose Troy Aikman, who had by that point, blossomed right into a franchise and Tremendous Bowl profitable quarterback.

Now whether or not Lawrence finally ends up being Aikman or Sofa is a debate that’s going to take a number of years to determine, however for now, he could be the most effective quarterback to return out of school since perhaps Andrew Luck in 2012.

Justin Fields

Fields is the firecracker on this class, however out of the 5, aside from Lawrence, he’s additionally probably the most achieved and greatest skilled of the bunch. Fields performed two seasons at Ohio State, profitable awards just like the Massive 10 MVP two years in a row, the Massive 10 quarterback of the 12 months (two years in a row), profitable back-to-back Massive 10 titles, and annually, advancing additional within the BCS championship sequence. Justin Fields, I can not assist however see Donovan McNabb another time. I believe folks neglect simply how good McNabb was in school at Syracuse, and but for no matter motive, he wasn’t the primary quarterback drafted within the 1999 class.

Zach Wilson

Wilson to me, is the largest risk-reward on this first spherical quarterback group. He’s Akili Smith another time, however school model. Wilson didn’t actually begin to enter the dialog of being one of many high QB’s within the school till this previous season. Though he performed effectively and was even named MVP of the 2019 Hawaii Bowl recreation, which BYU misplaced, Wilson actually staked his declare as one of many high passers within the recreation with a stellar 2020 season during which he fired 33 landing passes to solely 3 interceptions.

Akili Smith went an identical route again in 1998 with an explosive Senior season, tossing 32 touchdowns whereas showcasing a great arm and mobility at Oregon.

That one season, with the promise and potential, was sufficient to persuade the Bengals to take Akili over the extra seasoned and achieved resume of McNabb. You may see comparable parallels 22 years later with Wilson and Fields.

Mac Jones

Mac Jones rode the bench at Alabama behind Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, solely enjoying final 12 months when Tua went down with a hip damage. Mac performed effectively in 4 video games, tossing a complete of 14 landing passes to solely three interceptions in 4 begins and spot obligation. 2020 was one other story for Jones, who led Alabama to an undefeated championship season that ended with him tossing 14 landing passes in his remaining three video games in opposition to Florida, Notre Dame, and Ohio State.

Except for profitable the Nationwide Title, Jones added particular person awards like being named as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, being named to the First Group All-SEC group, profitable the Davey O’Brien, Unitas Golden Arm, and Manning Award for quarterback play, and being named as a Consensus All-American in his remaining 12 months at Alabama.

Cade McNown at UCLA had comparable success in his remaining 12 months in school, main the Bruins to a Pac-10 Title, a Rose Bowl look, and garnering a number of awards which included being named as a Heisman Trophy Finalist, Consensus All-American, the Unitas Award, Pac-10 Co-Offensive Participant of the 12 months, and First group All-Pac 10.

Regardless of being named as a starter at UCLA since his freshman 12 months, McNown was ranked because the 4th to fifth greatest quarterback within the 1999 Class, which is the place Mac Jones was ranked till the 49ers swung a commerce to maneuver up from the twelfth choose to 3rd overall- then the thrill began to swing in heavy favor for Jones, who has been mocked to go as excessive as No. 3 to San Francisco.

Trey Lance

Lance with out debate, is the largest query mark, but in addition could be probably the most attention-grabbing quarterback of this 2021 1st spherical picks to date. He’s acquired an enormous arm, can run, is hard, is an enormous dude (6’4), and completely shredded Division 1 Faculty Soccer final 12 months, firing off 42 whole touchdowns (28 passing and 14 dashing), with out throwing a single interception as North Dakota State received an FCS Championship.

Daunte Culpepper had an enormous arm, may run, was powerful, was an enormous dude (6’4), and in his profession at UCF, threw for 10,000 yards and ran for one more 1,000. Trey Lance in 2019 at North Dakota State threw for two,800 yards and ran for over 1,000 yards. Each quarterbacks are gifted throwers, large dudes, and may run. Culpepper was extra seasoned, whereas Lance solely had one full 12 months underneath his belt.