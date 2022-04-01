How the draw works, what vessel the USMNT is in

The United States Men’s National Team is bound for the World Cup.

And it will know its group stage opponents after Friday’s 2022 World Cup draw.

The 32 teams will be drawn into eight groups for November’s tournament. This will be the USMNT’s first World Cup since 2014 after not qualifying for the 2018 edition.

Here’s what you need to know about Friday’s draw.

When is the group draw for the 2022 World Cup?

The Group Draw will take place at 11PM from Doha, Qatar. It will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

What is the World Cup 2022 format?

The group stage is a round-robin game, with four teams in eight groups. Each team will play the other three teams in their group once.

The top two teams from each group enter the round…