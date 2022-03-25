How the Duke Star Will Fare In 2022 and Beyond

Paolo Banchero NBA Draft Odds and Profile

Location power forward School ruler Height 6’10” Age 19 class Father No. 1 Draft Pick Odds

+700

March Madness is here, and this year’s NCAA Tournament brings a special treat because nearly all of the top anticipated 2022 NBA draft picks are playing on really good, high-seeded teams that can score a deep tournament run.

We’re outlining the top four prospects on the board: Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey.

Let’s take a longer look at Banchero.

A Well Rounded, Do-Everything Big Man

Banchero already looks the part of an NBA player. He stands out as a man among the boys on the court even at his untimely age. Banchero is bigger, stronger and more physical than just…