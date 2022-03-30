How ‘The Girl From Plainville’ Changed the Michelle Carter Case

In “The Girl From Plainville,” premiering Tuesday on Hulu, Elle Fanning played Michelle Carter, who rose to prominence in 2015 after she was encouraged to kill herself by her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III (Colton Ryan). was charged with involuntary manslaughter. , The ensuing trial (historical fact spoiler alert), in which Carter was found guilty, was national news, covered in well-researched magazine pieces and barely informed social media posts. It is also the subject of the 2019 two-part HBO documentary “I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth vs. Michelle Carter” and the 2018 Lifetime film “Conrad and Michelle: If Words Kill.” At the time, at a glance, it seemed easy to despise him.

Michelle and Conrad, called Coco by her family, met in real life on vacation in Florida; they lived…