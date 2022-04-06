How the Olympia Cerro Porteo came to an end | Cerro Porteo and Olympias match at Defenador del Chaco for the 2022 Copa Libertadores. video | sports total

sero And Olympiad Goalless match for Group G’s match day this Tuesday savior cup , At the Defensoras del Chaco stadium and before more than 35,000 spectators, both teams came close to victory on more than one occasion, but in the end they shared points in their cup reunion, which ended with incidents.

On the next date, Cerro Porteo will host Colón from Argentina, while Olympias will visit Pearol in Montevideo.

Cerro Porteo vs Olympia – Formations