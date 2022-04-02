How the Women’s Final Four 2022 – National Championship matchup was set

MINNEAPOLIS — The South Carolina Gamecock and Yukon Husky entered Sunday’s national championship game (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) on Friday with victories in the women’s Final Four.

In a non-conference game this season on November 22, Gamecock defeated the Huskies 73–57 in a 1–2 showdown at Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

UConn is back in the NCAA title game for the first time since 2016 after defeating defending champion Stanford Cardinals 63-58.

This is UConn’s 12th appearance in the title game; The 11-time national champion Huskies have never lost a championship. UConn broke a four-game losing streak in the national semi-finals. Minneapolis native UConn sophomore Paige Bueckers scored 14 points to lead UConn.

Haley Jones had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Stanford (32-4), which took 24…