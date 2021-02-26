How to check court case status online Check eCourt Case Status In Hindi

How to check court case status online The [फैसले, केस की तारीख,वकील का नाम] services.ecourts.gov.in [How to Check Court Case Status Online In Hindi] Portal, app

It has always been considered very difficult to walk around the court office. To reduce this kind of trouble, the central government has taken two excellent steps. Now the government has launched the online portal and app to know the decision of the court, read the order given by them and to appreciate the case of their case. Which TMT can be settled at home through this app and online portal? And how can I know the status of online compliant? How can you know all the information related to the case sitting at home such as the name of the lawyer, the date of the case, the decision of the case, etc.? Read about it in detail…

Online portal services.ecourts.gov.in App download 1. Download eCourts Services Android App 2. Download the E-Court Service IPhone App Who launched Narendra Modi When launched November 2018 For whom launched Indian people Which department will handle it Judicial department

How to check online case information The [Online Case Status Check]

The following are the ways to get information inside the e-court portal:

By CNR number By party name By case number By filing number By Advocate Name By FIR Number By type of act

In any of these ways, you can extract information related to your case through online portal.

Prime Complaint Number : Now you can reach your point by complaining directly to the Prime Minister online.

Get information about your case by CNR number: [By CNR Number]

To view your case information online, visit the online portal Link Click on .

On the home page of the portal you will find “SERACH BY CNR NUMBER written like this. Write your CNR number in the empty box there. This is a 16 digit number that does not have any special symbol, so fill in the correct CNR number carefully.

Then carefully fill the CAPTCHA code written with it and click on Search below.

How to check case status through online portal The

To check the case status, click on the case status under the search menu in the left hand side (left hand side) on the home page of the online portal. After this, click on your state name, district name and court name in the drop down box. After that, according to the asked case information and what you want to see, fill all the boxes and put the captcha and click Go.

Rajasthan Public Relations Portal : Send your talk to the government from home

How to read online court orders The

In the left side of Ecourt’s website, at the bottom of the menu is the link to the court order, click it. A new page will open in which the name of the state, district and court will be filled. After that, enter the party number, case number, court number, order date. After this there is a date slot below and fill it and click on go.

For other information like Cause list and Cavet search etc., also open the link of online portal and go to the search menu and fill the data according to the instructions.

How to download app for court information The

To download and install the app, two links have been given, through which both Android user and iPhone user can download and install the app for their mobile.

Download eCourts Service Android App Download e-court service iphone app

The Government of India has taken another step like the dream of making the country digital, today through this new portal and app, the judicial department has been connected with Digital India, which will benefit many people.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana – Money has not come to the account, then call here, work will be done immediately

Benefits of this app and portal:

Through this, the instructions given by the court will be easily received and reading them in details will also be easy to understand. Court information will not have to be circulated due to easy information about sitting at home. Judgment can be read anywhere and anytime. Due to such digitization of the court, there will be changes in the way of its working, which will further improve the development of this area.

This facility is very good for reading court cases online. The government is contributing to the development of the country through several schemes. This page of ours is a collection of similar schemes, so be sure to subscribe to this page.

general question –

Q: What is the online portal to investigate a court case? Years: services.ecourts.gov.in Q: Can the court case status be checked by the mobile app? Ans: Yes, for this you have to download the e-court service mobile app. Q: How to check online status of court case? Ans: Through the CNR number or court case number, you will be able to check it in the online portal. Q: In what ways can one search court case status? Ans: Can be checked by CNR number, by party name, by case number, by filing number, by name of advocate, by FIR number and by type of act.

Read more: