How to check NHM JK CPCH Result 2021?

NHM JK CPCH Result 2021 @ jknhm.com | Cut off marks, merit list: – National Health Mission, Jammu and Kashmir has given CPCH exam Twenty four February 2021 Was conducted at several facilities. A lot of candidates appeared in the NHM JK CPCH exam. And now they are in search of NHM JK CPCH result 2021. Candidates who used for National Health Mission JK CPCH Recruitment 2020. They are aware that the NHM JK CPCH result 2021 has arrived. The result is on its official web site jknhm.com March 2021 will be launched. The candidate who had given the exam efficiently can see his result on its official web site.

Candidates can check their results with the help of their roll quantity and title. Below we have given the complete data related to NHM JK CPCH Result 2021.

NHM JK CPCH Result 2021 | Cut off marks, merit list Organization title National Health Mission, Jammu and Kashmir post name Certificate Program in Community Health Number of posts 400 posts test date Twenty four February 2021 Result release date March 2021 (Tent) category result Selection Process Shortlisting, Written Examination place Jammu and Kashmir official site jknhm.com

CPCH recruitment notification was released by National Health Mission, Jammu and Kashmir. NHM JK CPCH Result 2021 will be announced in March 2021 via official website. Candidates can check their result using roll number and date.

First of all visit its official web site jknhm.com

Here you have to click on the part of “Results”.

And here you will get NHM JK CPCH result , Have to click on hyperlink

Have to click on hyperlink And then you have to fill your roll quantity

Then you have to click on submit button

And your results will be the gateway available to you

Take a print out of it and it will work in your future.

Here you are additionally given a hyperlink to the National Health Mission JK CPCH Result 2021, from the hyperlink you can possibly see your result directly.

NHM JK CPCH Exam Result 2021 will be announced in March 2021. Students can see results on the official website. The National Health Mission JK CPCH Merit List 2021 will also be available. Candidates can check their result using roll quantity and title in PDF.

NHM JK CPCH Result 2021 includes the merit list and cut off marks for National Health Mission, Jammu and Kashmir CPCH recruitment.

NHM JK CPCH Result 2021 – Frequently Asked Questions

Has NHM JK CPCH Result 2021 been launched?

NHM JK CPCH Result 2021 will be launched in March 2021.

On what basis will officers decide NHM JK CPCH as low, off marks?

Depending on the class, different types of tasks, variety of vacancies, phase of paper problem, and so on, officials will decide the cut-off marks.

How to check NHM JK CPCH Profit Checklist?

Candidates can check the benefit checklist mainly on the basis of main points like title, registration / software quantity and so on.

How can I get NHM JK CPCH Results 2021?

Contestants can get NHM JK CPCH Results 2021 from our web page prashnpatr.com