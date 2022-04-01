Council tax prices are rising along with the cost of living (Picture: Getty)

Millions of people and families across the UK are feeling the effects of rising cost of living, with The increase in the energy price cap on April 1 led to a rise in gas and electricity bill prices.

There has also been an increase in the cost of council tax, with the average Band D property rising to £67. facing the growth of,

To help ease some of the pressure, many families will receive a £150 council tax exemption this spring.

Rishi Sunak announced the waiver in February as part of a series of reforms to help tackle the cost of living, which is at a 30-year high.

But how do family councils claim the tax exemption, and when can you expect to get it?

How to claim council tax exemption

