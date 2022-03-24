How to complete e-KYC, last date and other details

PM-KISAN (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) scheme is a Central Sector Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, under which, financial assistance of 6,000 per year is provided to all landholding farmer families across the country.

The scheme is subject to certain exclusion criteria belonging to the higher income group, so that they can take care of expenses related to agriculture and allied activities as well as household needs.

The amount is transferred in three to four-monthly installments 2,000 each, directly into bank accounts…