Kon Honaar Crorepati is a Marathi game show on the Indian television network. It is a Marathi version of the show Kon Banega Crorepati. How to Do Kon Honaar Crorepati 2021 Registration Step by Step.

The game show is quiz show where the contestants have to answer the questions and win the price amount.

The registrations for the show are ending soon. Check the details below and register yourself for the popular show Kon Honar Crorepati.

The registration process for Kon honaar crorepati will be ending soon on April 2, 2021.

To answer the registration question all you have to do it give a missed call on 8080044222.

Or download the SonyLiv app and answer the question.

The last date for the registration is April 2, 2021.

So what are you waiting for you? Register now online for the show.

The registration is closing soon.

The show is going to be host by the popular Marathi actor Sachin Khedekar. He will returning to the show after 2 years.

Kon Honar Crorepati is a telecast of the popular Marathi channel Sony Marathi. The show will soon be airing on the television after the audition process is over.

The official date of the telecast is yet to be out by the makers. We will soon be updating you with the start date of the show soon after an official confirmation source.

The makers of the show will soon be coming up with the trailer of the show Kon Honar Crorepati.

You can enjoy the telecast of the show on a digital platform even before the television telecast. The platform that will stream the show even before television telecast is Sony Liv App.

