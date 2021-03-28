How To Do MasterChef Telugu Registration? Check Start Date, Judges, Host, Contestant List – trendykendy

MasterChef is one of the prominent reality show that telecasted in several languages in several countries. The show has been running on TV screens for the last 30 years and counting. As per the sources, Gemini TV will soon launch MasterChe Telugu. Produces has announced the show on their social media platform and soon will start auditions of the brand new cooking show. Here are the full updates about MasterChef Telugu auditions. Check How To Do MasterChef Telugu Registration step by step below. And find out some of the interesting facts about the show.
How to Do MasterChef Telugu Registration?
MasterChef India first was released in 2010. The popular TV show has successfully completed many of its seasons. Cooking television reality shows have millions of fans. Therefore, it will definitely be exciting to watch the MasterChef India Telugu version. Viewers are eager to watch the Telugu version of this TV show. The exclusive teaser of this TV show is out.
- The audition form will soon be released by Gemini TV on their official website and social media. So, you can check out their website MasterChef Telugu’s.
- We will soon update the link on our page. You can click on the link and go to the registration form.
- Interested participants have to fill in the personal information and contact details on the page.
- Then provide information about your recipe and upload the image of a recipe.
- If you will select the choosing team of the show, they will contact you.
It is expected that some of the popular celebrities will associate with this show. As per the source, it is confirmed that Venkatesh Daggubati will host the upcoming tv show. We will update more details about the show including starting date, host, broadcasting and a lot more.
