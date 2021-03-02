How to file for divorce in UAE for marriage – TMT Daily

Filing for divorce in UAE Starts with a petition, written by a petitioner, you, and then in the service of your spouse. With a divorce in the UAE, it does not matter where you were married. This means that divorce can happen even when you are married abroad. Of course, there are specific steps to take for a successful effort, and they are as follows:

Step 1: Decide if you are only going to apply for divorce or other issues.

Before applying to a judicial department for divorce in the United Arab Emirates, you need to decide whether you are only seeking divorce or divorce and other matters such as child support, child custody, division of property and spousal support. Want to ask for

You do not have to go to the local court for a court order to deal with the issues mentioned above. Family law issues in the United Arab Emirates can be dealt with the creation of a separate agreement with the help of a divorce lawyer in the United Arab Emirates or with the help of an arbitrator or family lawyer in Dubai.

The UAE also has citizens and residents who like to ask local courts to deal with family law issues when filing for divorce. Common reasons for this are:

A spouse wants to enforce a court order

Has a history of domestic abuse, drug abuse, or mental illness

A husband or wife both think for a marriage that an agreement cannot be reached with the partner without the help of judicial process

There is no time limit to divorce in the UAE.

Step 2: Choose a relevant judicial department to file a divorce.

With the help of a divorce lawyer in the United Arab Emirates, select a judicial department or local court in any Emirate in the United Arab Emirates. Then, let the legal expert file your case in the Family Guidance section of the court. To file for divorce, you must be a citizen or resident in the UAE.

In addition, your spouse must be in the country as a consent process is mandatory for all UAE divorce proceedings. Both parties wishing to marry are allowed to raise their issues and concerns regarding marriage without their respective legal representatives.

Step 3: Complete the divorce petition.

If you and / or your spouse are determined to proceed with the divorce filing in the United Arab Emirates, obtain a referral letter of consent that allows you and your partner to proceed in the process of ending the divorce case. Gives permission.

The letter must be duly submitted with a divorce petition duly with the assistance of a divorce lawyer in Dubai, within three months from the day the consent letter was issued.

Through a petition for divorce, the local court is provided with information about himself, his partner and marriage. A petition for divorce is a document that asks the local court to formally declare your marriage legally terminated. In the event that you do not know the current address of your spouse, it is advisable to raise the issue with your chosen legal representative.

Step 4: Gather supporting documents.

Since the marriage was done abroad and the marriage certificate was issued by a foreign government authority, the document has to undergo verification with all regulatory bodies, including the UAE Ministry / Department of Foreign Affairs. Other documents also have to undergo verification, such as the birth certificate of your children along with your spouse.

Step 5: Pay the divorce filing fees.

Fees for divorce filing in the UAE may vary, depending on the legal document presented to a judicial department. AED 500 to initiate divorce proceedings, as well as AED 500 for obtaining a certificate of divorce (change at the discretion of the authorities).

Local courts accept money orders or investigate as payment of divorce filing fees. They accept cash as well as major debit or credit cards. It is a great idea to have a divorce lawyer in the United Arab Emirates to help manage fees and payment methods.

If you are applying for an exemption, keep the details of your income and assets with a judge before you. You have to appear before a judge because you have to present your application and discuss it.

Divorce lawyer in uae

For non-Muslim residents or migrants in the UAE, they can choose to enforce the divorce rules of their home countries with divorce proceedings. The provisions relating to the UAE’s personal status law apply to UAE citizens unless there are special provisions for non-Muslim spouses that apply to their confession or community.

It is worth speaking to a lawyer in the United Arab Emirates who specializes in family and divorce law before taking any step to divorce. Trust only trusted firms HHS Lawyer For a better opportunity to protect the best interests of you and your family.

