How to fill the Chief Minister Rajshree Yojana form. Mukhyamantri Rajshri Yojana in Rajasthan in Hindi

The Rajasthan government has launched the Mukhyamantri Rajshri Yojana to reduce incidents like feticide in the state. Under this scheme, the state government will encourage poor families to teach girls and get married at the right age. Financial assistance will be provided to the families in which the girl child will be born till the 12th standard.

Name Chief Minister Rajshree Yojana State Rajasthan Announcement date March 2016 What occasion did the plan come Women’s Day Was announced Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Plan supervision Women and Child Development Department official site http://wcd.rajasthan.gov.in/Rajshree.aspx Toll free number (Helpline number) 18001806127, 0141-5196302,5196358 Incentives 50000 / – (in 6 installments) Beneficiary Girls

Key things related to the plan (Salient features of the scheme)

Financial assistance to daughters – The Rajasthan government will help the daughters’ family financially, so that they can teach girls well and give a good future. This financial assistance will be given to girls who are born on or after 1 June 2016. The state government will provide total assistance of Rs 50000 to each girl child.

Will be paid in installments – According to the official document, it is clear that the state government wants that the girls whose families will get this financial assistance, they should use that money only in their child’s education, their upbringing. In order to avoid misuse of aid, the government will provide assistance in installment to the selected family.

Those born and educated in Rajasthan – Before giving benefits of this scheme, the government will ensure that the beneficiary is a resident of Rajasthan. The benefit of this scheme will be given to those who are born in Rajasthan or the state border and should be educated in a government school.

Financial Assistance Installment Information (Installment details)

Installment The amount you will receive When will I get the amount How will help 1scheduled tribe 2500 rupees At the time of the girl’s birth Cash 2N d 2500 rupees The year after the girl’s birth, when all her vaccinations will be done Check 3Third 4000 rupees At the time of first class admission in any government school Check 4Th Rs 5,000 At the time of admission in the sixth grade Check 5Th Rs 11,000 At the time of entering the tenth grade Check 4Th Rs 25,000 After passing the exams of final grade Check

In total, an amount of 50000 will be given to each girl, which will be given to the girl’s family in 6 installments, so that it cannot be misused.

Scheme eligibility (eligibility criteria)

This scheme has been started simultaneously in the entire state of Rajasthan, the beneficiary will have to ensure that it comes under the eligibility given below.

just for girls – As is understood from the name itself, in the instructions of the scheme, it has been mainly told that this scheme is only for girls. Only after registering in it can they take advantage.

Date of birth – It has been clearly stated in the instruction book of the Chief Minister Rajshri Yojana that under this scheme, only those parents who are born on or after June 1, 2016, can register their child.

Indigenous to rajasthan – Only parents residing in Rajasthan can get their child punched under this scheme, they must have indigenous resident letter of Rajasthan state.

Born in a government hospital – The benefit of the scheme will be given to those girls who will be born in a government hospital in any part of the state. On delivery at home, those girls will be deprived of the benefits of this scheme. Apart from this, girls born in registered hospitals under Janani Suraksha Yojana run by the Central Government will also be considered eligible for this scheme.

Bhamashah Card Holder – When this scheme was first implemented under this scheme, then the Aadhar card and Bhamashah card were not mandatory for the first and second installment. But the amendment was done after May 15, 2017 and from then onwards the financial assistance provided under the scheme started being paid directly to the bank account of the Bhamashah holder.

After getting pregnant, the woman will have to give her information before delivery to the nearest Anganwadi or Asha worker, where she will have to give her Bhamashah card and the details of the bank registered therein.

Those who do not have a Bhamashah card, they will have to get the Panchkaran done for it first. Its application will be made in the nearest E Mitra center.

Certain conditions (Certain conditions eligibility)

If a parent has more than 2 girls, they can still get benefits under this scheme. The first two installments will also benefit the third girl, but she will not get the benefit of the next installment.

The benefit of the entire installment in any family will be given to only those who have a maximum of 2 girls living in their family.

If a girl dies due to any reason, but she has lost the benefit of the first two installments, then in such a situation, if the next child of those parents is a girl, then she will get the benefit of the entire installment.

Necessary documents (Required documents) –

To prove your eligibility in the scheme, you will need some documents, which you will have to show along with the form at the time of your registration. For this, Aadhaar card, Bhamashah card, address proof, native letter, birth certificate and passport size photo of the girl should be accompanied at the time of registration.

Application Process (Process of application and how to apply)

Application for first installment – Before delivery for the scheme, the woman will have to go and write her name in the Anganwadi, where a unique ID will be created for that child. The first installment after delivery will be given to the beneficiary after all the investigations by the Medical and Health Department.

Application for second installment – After one year of birth, the second installment of the scheme after all the vaccinations will be transferred to the bank account of the beneficiary. It is mandatory to upload the Shishu card online after vaccination for the second installment.

If the child’s mother dies during childbirth or later, the amount given will be transferred to the father’s account. If both parents die, then whoever will be officially the guardian of the girl child will have that financial aid transferred to their account.

The registration of the first and second installments is done simultaneously in the Anganwadi before delivery, there will be no need to apply twice or separately for this. Along with this, all information has to be entered online.

Third installment – The third installment will be available during admission to the first class. For this, the beneficiary will have to go to his nearest E-Mitra center and fill the online form. Along with the form, the child has a certificate of admission in the school and 2 children of the parents, for this an affidavit will have to be applied.

The fourth,Fifth and sixth installment – For these installments also, the applicant will have to go to E-Mitra center, where the application will be done through online process where they will also have to attach the certificate of admission in the school. The sixth installment is found after the 12th pass, for which it is mandatory to upload the final examination of the child along with the result form.

So far, the girls have received a benefit of up to 395 crores under this scheme. In Rajasthan, this scheme was introduced to reduce feticide, child marriage and to increase education in girls. With the coming of this scheme, people who consider the girl as a burden, will change their thinking, because the government will take the responsibility of their girl child and will provide financial assistance.

