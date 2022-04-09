How to follow Combat Sports Evening this weekend?

UFC 273 streaming takes place in the city of Jacksonville, Florida. With an explosive rematch between new star Khamzat Chimaev against Gilbert Burns as well as an explosive rematch between Aljamen Sterling and Petr Yan, all eyes are on the main event battle between Alexander Volkanowski and Chang Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” Will be This main event was not necessarily the poster expected, with many observers expecting a third round between Alexander Volkanovsky and Max Holloway. At 35 years old, this is the Korean legend who faces the Aussie in UFC 273 and Streaming, The Korean zombie nickname is given to them because they have a reputation for being forward and aggressive even after being hit heavily like a zombie. Chan Sung Jung will have a lot to do as he faces an undefeated fighter for nine years (10-0 in UFC, 23-1 in career) who is defending his title for the third time. “tea…