How to get a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for the same price as a gallon of gas?

Crispy Cream Offering some sweet relief to people suffering from high gas prices.

The donut chain announced a new promotion where its shops will sell a dozen original glazed donuts every Wednesday for the same price as a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline every Wednesday. The deal starts this week and ends on May 4.

Krispy Kreme will match the price AAA National Average Price for a Gallon of Regular Gasoline On Monday of every week. National average till Monday $4.11 . Was,

So, starting this Wednesday, a dozen donuts will sell for $4.11. Typically, a dozen original glazed donuts at Krispy Kreme sell for $10.

This isn’t the first time Krispy Kreme has offered its signature glazed donuts for less than the retail value.

Last year, Krispy Kreme gave away two free donuts…