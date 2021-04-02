How to get American Netflix in the UK with Wachee VPN – Film Daily

Most of you probably know that when you subscribe to Netflix, the library of content you can view depends on your current location. when it comes to the available number of titles, the U.S. library of Netflix takes the best place. No wonder why Netflix subscribers from other countries are so eager to access the American Netflix catalog.

In this article, we’re going to give you the information you need to know about ways of doing so. But first, let’s talk a little more about Netflix . . .

Why doesn’t Netflix distribute its content equally to every country?

Netflix is available in almost every country (except for Syria, China, North Korea, and Crimea). Content licensing makes Netflix allow you to stream only the content your country has the license to. In other words, you’ll not have access to content other than your own region, basically because of copyright laws, and this is what we call geo-restriction.

There is only one way to bypass these kinds of restrictions and that is using the right Virtual Private Network (a VPN) like Wachee VPN. Let’s discuss this more deeply.

How to unblock American Netflix in the UK (or anywhere else) using Wachee VPN ?

As we already mentioned, all you need to do to be able to unblock Netflix geo-restrictions is using the right VPN. But, in today’s market, there are just so many VPNs which makes it hard for you to decide which one is better for your need. So, what should you do? Spend hours of your time searching Netflix VPNs and then testing them one by one to see which one actually works? Absolutely not!

Here, we have a better idea for you that helps you save your time and money, by using the best Netflix VPN which is called Wachee!

Using Wachee VPN is super easy. All you need to do is to download and then install it. After installing, by clicking on the connect button, you can enjoy your streaming!

Now, let’s compare U.S. Netflix and the UK one:

U.S. Netflix vs. UK Netflix. Which one is better?

As I mentioned at the beginning of the article, U.S. Netflix has the largest Netflix library in the world. In fact, there are approximately 5.600 titles in the U.S. library of Netflix. Also, popular movies like 100 Things to do Before High School, and Dexter, are only available on U.S. Netflix.

On the other hand, UK Netflix has roughly 5,000 titles to pick from, which makes it the fourth largest Netflix library. Famous series like Parks and Recreation are available in the U.S. Netflix but not in the UK. Besides all these differences, there is not a big difference between the price of the subscription plans for the two countries. Therefore, it seems just fair for the British members (as well as other countries) to look for ways of unblocking the U.S. Netflix.

Why is Wachee VPN the best option for unblocking Netflix?

There are many advantages that make Wachee one of the best Netflix VPNs. Let’s count some of them:

Streaming specific

Most of the Netflix VPNs do not work exclusively for Netflix, but Wachee does. It only tunnels the traffic of streaming websites (Netflix & Hulu) and doesn’t affect any other websites traffic. This is the reason why you will have a more secure connection using Wachee VPN.

Ultra-fast speed

In Wachee we have provided the best servers all around the world so that you would have the best streaming experience with no buffering.

Multi- location

Besides unblocking U.S. Netflix, Wachee enables you to unblock the Netflix of Spain, Netherlands, and Ireland as well. These four locations, cover more than 90% of all Netflix titles. In addition to that, we’re always adding locations based on our customer’s needs.

Highest level of security

Wachee doesn’t log any data and doesn’t collect any extra information (all you need to do is to verify your email address). Also, since Wachee is an exclusive Netflix VPN, it only works on streaming websites and has no access to your web surfing. This way, you can be sure that your streaming is completely anonymous.

Low price

Besides all the amazing features, Wachee has one of the most low-priced subscription plans in the market, starting from 2.99$ per month. It also has a 10-days money-back guarantee, which allows you to test the product and make sure it works properly.

Conclusion

The best way of unblocking and streaming U.S. Netflix in the UK is using Wachee VPN which is affordable, secure, fast and easy to use!