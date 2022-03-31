How to get Covid Lateral Flow Test from 1st April – Which one? News

As part of the government’s ‘Living with Covid’ plan, people living in England will have to pay for a lateral flow or PCR test from early April, unless you meet certain criteria.

There will be no doubt about the elimination of free trials, especially with the increasing number of Covid infections and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

According to the government, the new strategy will allow us to ‘start managing the virus like other respiratory infections’, especially when we have a very strong protection against COVID-19 as a result of the vaccine.

It follows last month’s announcement that ended a period of legal self-isolation in England for anyone who tests positive for the virus.

We are telling below how the Kovid test can be done from 1st April…