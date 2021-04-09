ENTERTAINMENT

How To Get Dreki Pet in Free Fire At No Cost Rewards Advantages & Disadvantages

Avatar
By
Posted on
dreki pet

Free fire is a popular video royale battle gaming platform and is very popular among players. The gamers can play in multiple modes and have the choice to choose characters and pet offered by Garena in the game according to their preferences. The reason why this game is popular among streamers and gamers is that it comes with new challenges every time and also released a new pet that holds special powers and ability, which is beneficial in defeating the opponent in the game. This time too, Free fire has launched an in-game top up event named “Dreki Top-up”. In this event, a new pet called “Dreki” is introduced by Garena.

dreki pet

The event started on 3rd April 2021 and will end on 13th April 2021. Dreki has some new powers which will give an edge to the gamer over their competitors in the game and along with that other new items such as emotes and skins are also introduced in the in-game store. We will tell you everything regarding the pet including the strength and ability of and the procedure to purchase this pet and other exciting skins, So stay tuned with us.

Firstly, we are going to talk about the strength of Dreki’s character. The little dragon has the ability named, “Dragon Glare”, which allow the pet to detect its opponent behind a wall. At its most basic level, the pet can identify its enemy within a range of 10 metres, while at the maximum level, Dreki can detect its opponents within a range of 30 metres. The power will last for 3 seconds at the basic level, while at the maximum level it will last for 5 seconds only.

Now, we are going to tell you all about how you can purchase Dreki. The players are required to possess 300 diamonds in order to purchase the Dreki. This pet is not available in the store of free fire and therefore if you have 300 diamonds, the gamers can claim Dreki directly by going through the Event and then clicking on the Dreki top up tab. As mentioned earlier, Garena has introduced new skins and emotes which the gamers can easily purchase from the store of Free fire.

The following are the new elite skins and emotes released by free-fire along with the price tags.

  • At 299 Diamonds – Dragon Breath emote of Dreki
  • At 299 Diamonds – Heart-shaped emote of Dreki
  • At 699 Diamonds – Dreki’s Galaxy Pet skin
  • At 699 Diamonds – Dreki’s Zapping Pet skin

After the purchase of Dreki, the gamers can buy these skins and emotes at the free fire store and also, apart from these emotes, Garena has also released several other emotes including Play Emote, celebrate emote, Dreki’s Splashy pet Skin and Show emote. So, hurry up now, as only a few days are left and make sure you purchase Dreki’s character in order to purchase the elite skins and emotes. The “Dreki Top-up” event will end on 13th April 2021. Follow our page, for the latest updates.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
809
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
808
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
784
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
760
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
753
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
748
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
699
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
695
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
640
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
639
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top