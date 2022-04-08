How to get Italian citizenship?

Between 65 and 70% of Argentines have an Italian family member and are today most accessible to European citizenship as there is no generation limit.

In other words, if your great-grandfather, great-grandfather or grandfather is Italian, you have a good chance of getting an Italian passport and immigrating to Europe if you wish. You need to be able to prove “kinship” in order to receive recognition of “Is Sanguinese” citizenship.

This issue is in the news these days because Italy announced yesterday that it will open a special working example dedicated to facilitating processes for double citizenship Argentine residents who have Italian ancestors. This information was given by the Home Minister of that country after meeting him.