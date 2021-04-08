How to live ‘forever’ through technology: Russian transhumanist outlines 4 ways – Times of India » todayssnews

People (well, some of them) have always been fascinated by the thought of the Elixir of Life , that would make them live forever and some of them have gone seeking for it also, but to no avail. Cut to the present, a Russian transhumanist called Alexey Turchin has outlined a total of 4 different ways one could try to stretch his/her life indefinitely in a blogpost. These 4 plans, according to him, can act as insurance individually in case the previous plan fails. So, without further ado, let’s hear them.

Plan A, which is “the most obvious plan”, is to survive until a friendly AI has been created. He says if you are young by the time the AI arrives, you can join or bide your time for a better option. But if you are old, you may not have that many choices. As per him, “plan A is a relay race of life extension methods, until the problem of death is solved”. It includes taking steps to defeat aging, “to grow and replace diseased organs with new bioengineered ones, to get a nanotech body and in the end to be scanned into a computer.”

But if you die before the AI arrives, what then. Then comes plan B, cryonics, that is, freezing a dead body for the future in the hope of resurrection. For this, Turchin advocates “simple steps” like “calling your nearest cryo company about a contract.”

If these two fail, then comes plan C: Digital immortality. It deals with the hope that after death, a person can somehow be revived with the help of their collected recorded information. It is just a theory as of now.

Plan D is not a plan but a hope that “hope or a bet that immortality already exists somehow: perhaps there is quantum immortality, or perhaps future AI will bring us back to life.”

Ultimately, all plans lead to a living human being uploaded onto an AI system on the pretext of living forever. How many of you are willing, provided such a thing became possible?