How to Livestream the 2022 Grammys

A week after the Oscars set the internet on fire, the 2022 Grammys have been tasked with topping the discussion from the biggest awards-show moment in recent history — if not to avoid the controversy that now surrounds it.

for the second year in a row, The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah Hosted from a new locale—the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas—will be music’s biggest night ever. john batiste Leads in this year’s nominations with 11 nominations, followed by justin bieber, doja cat, And His on eight each; And Billy Elisho And Olivia Rodrigo With seven people. (The The full list of nominations can be found here.,

Questions abound about the ceremony: Who will receive the Best New Artist award? Appetite Kanye West take part In the midst of personal turmoil? Want answers to those questions and more? Here’s how to livestream the 64th Grammys…