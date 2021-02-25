How to make Smart Ration Card 2021 – Application for Smart Ration Card

Food supply department in different states of India Smart ration card ()Smart ration card) Has completed preparations for making. There is a possibility of issuing any information tender in this regard by the Food Supplies Department soon. Through this ration card, the ration card holders will not have any problem in taking ration, they ration from any government cheap ration shop Can be obtained.

Smart ration card 2021 According to the first, about 23 thousand old ration cards will be renewed and those cards will be converted into smart ration cards. In this article, we will provide information about online application, eligibility and necessary documents for smart ration card.

Smart Ration Card 2021 – How to get Smart Ration Card?

Ration card This is a very good opportunity for the holders to renew their ration card and get a smart ration card. Through this, all the people below the poverty line will benefit immensely. Through this ration card, people below the poverty line will be able to take their ration from any government ration shops.

The District Supply Officer has said that there are many ration cards in the district, which have been provisioned to be made smart. Those who applied for the ration card will first be made their ration card smart, then other ration cards will also be made smart, so that no poor family will have any problem in getting ration.

Uttar Pradesh Smart Ration Card

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has demanded online application and registration from citizens of the state for this ration card. Those applicants who apply under this scheme soon, then the ration card will be made first in their name. If you want to apply under this scheme, they should apply as soon as possible to get a ration card.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to make ration cards for everyone, so that the people of Uttar Pradesh can be made equal. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has said that the ration card will be divided in view of the poverty line. That is why online process has been started to create new ration cards.

Uttarakhand Smart Ration Card

Smart Ration Card is a new form of general ration card which is used by the government to meet food items and other provisions at work rates to the economically weaker sections of the society. Through this ration card financially weaker families can get basic provision for living.

Verification done for Smart Ration Card

About 90 percent of the 50 ration card dealers of consumers have been verified for this smart ration card. More than 80 percent of the consumers of other 100 ration dealers have been verified and more than 70 percent of consumers of more than 500 ration dealers have been verified. As soon as the order comes from the government, the work of printing of smart cards will be started and soon after that all ration card holders will be allotted smart cards, which can be Rs 50 per smart card.

Ration The card To Smart Ration Card in To change Of The implementation

Consumers of Dehradun district in the state of Uttarakhand Smart ration card 2021 The awarding process is about to begin. After some time, smart ration cards will be allotted to all ration card holders. The district supply department has started giving list of consumers for printing of smart ration cards to the concerned agency. Firstly smart cards will be made in the shops of those ration dealers, whose verification of 90 percent consumers has been completed.

With the creation of this smart card, there will be transparency in ration distribution, which will easily provide ration to consumers. District Supply Officer Jaswant Singh Kandari ji has said that at present, there are 1050 cheap shops in Dehradun district, in which about one lakh four lakh ration cards are present. Out of these ration cards, 1.25 lakh white cards are made under the National Food Security Act and 15000 cards are Antyodaya cards and 1.5 lakh yellow cards.

Objective for issuing smart ration card 2021

We know that there are still some corrupt businessmen in our country who black-sell food items, so that the economically weaker families do not get their ration. To prevent similar black marketing Uttrakhand Smart Ration Card 2021 Has been started, which will prevent black marketing in different states.

The objective of the introduction of Uttarakhand Smart Ration Card is to reach financially weaker families at reasonable prices and their ration to the people without black marketing. This ration will have a QR code through which the consumer can easily buy rations from the cheaper stall shops. Digital mode of smart ration card will bring simplicity in people’s lives.

Key benefits of Uttarakhand Smart Ration Card

According to the Uttarakhand Smart Ration Card, all card holders under the state will be able to avail the facility of digital computerized distribution system.

There will be a QR code under this smart ration card, so that ration card holders will be provided ration at a lower cost.

The corruption of ration cards can be prevented by the creation of smart ration cards, so that the rightful owner of the ration card will get the ration.

Through this card, it can be ascertained whether the consumer has got ration or not, for which all the details can be seen online.

Uttarakhand Smart Ration Card Under Aadhaar will be linked, so that the scam of ration received at a cheaper price will be eliminated.

All family members will have only one ration card, to which all the family members will be added.

Ration cards will be banned on those ration cards which are being made at different places in different ways.

The black marketing of ration and kerosene is prohibited.

If the consumer or the head of the family is given the ration will be given to him only. Other people cannot take advantage of the smart card, so it will have a QR code.

Required documents

Aadhar card

identity card

Address proof

mobile number

Passport size photo

Fee for making Uttarakhand Smart Ration Card 2021

Instructions have been issued by the Uttarakhand State Government for all districts that ration card holders of BPL, APL, and Antyodaya families will have uniformity in the ration card as per the food scheme. Those candidates who want to renew their ration card as smart ration card will have to pay a fee of only Rs 17, which is a very small price, which they will not have any objection to give.

In the case of a candidate who has got something wrong with his ration card, in this case you will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 to get a duplicate ration card. According to the instructions given by the department, it is necessary to have the signature of the department officer while making the new smart ration card. The consumer has to deposit the old ration card while making the new ration card.

Smart Ration Card – How to apply for getting a smart ration card?

Those interested beneficiaries who want to apply online to get a smart ration card, then they will have to wait a little longer. Because the process of online application to become smart has not been started yet. As soon as the online application process is started by the Food and Supplies Department, you will be informed through our own website.

Uttar Pradesh Smart How to apply Ration Card online?

If you want to apply under this scheme then you have to follow the steps given below-

First of all, you should check all the eligibility criteria for UP Ration Card Scheme.

Collect all the documents correctly as the government has updated the ration card online application form process.

To apply under this scheme, most of all you have to go to Kshatriya Jan Seva Kendra.

After this you have to submit your documents to the agent of Jan Kendra. After this, the CSC agent will fill your application form through your documents.

Now your application form will be sent to the Food Department of Uttar Pradesh.

After verifying all the documents and application forms by the Food Department office officer, your application will be accepted.

After this, after giving the application form your name UP Ration Card Beneficiary List 2021 Will be added to

Will be added to In this way your application in Uttar Pradesh Ration Card will be successful.

How to apply for Uttarakhand Smart Ration Card online?

If you want to apply under this scheme then you have to follow the steps given below-

First of all you need to go to the food supply department official website Have to go on After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website you will find “downloadClick on the option. The next page will open in front of you.

On this page you will find “ Ration card application form Click on the option of “. After this, a PDF of the application form will open in front of you.

Click on the option of “. After this, a PDF of the application form will open in front of you. In this application form, you should enter details of your personal information and earn it by going to your food supply department.

Contact

Through our website, you have provided all the important information related to the Uttarakhand Smart Ration Card. If even after this you are facing any kind of problem, then you can solve all your problems by contacting the helpline number. You can get help through the following helpline numbers and email IDs-

Secretary, Department of Food and Civil Supplies, Chief Secretary, Government of Uttarakhand Bhawan Uttarakhand Secretariat 4, Subhash Road, Dehradun – 248001 Email: [email protected]

Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies, Directorate of Food and Civil Supplies, Uttarakhand Khadia Bhawan, Mussoorie Bypass Ring Road (Ladpur) Dehradun Telephone No: 0135-2780765 Email: [email protected]

Controller Legal Metrology, Uttarakhand Food and Civil Supplies Department, Gandhi Road Dehradun – 248001 Telephone / Fax Number: 0135-2653159 Email: [email protected]

State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission 176, Ajabpur Kalan (Near Spring Hills School) Madowala Road, Dehradun – 248121 Telephone (O): 0135-2669719 Fax: 0135-2669719 Email: [email protected]

We hope that you will definitely find information related to Smart Ration Card. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you ask.

If you still have questions related to this scheme, then you can ask us through comments. Along with this, you can also bookmark our website.