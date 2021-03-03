How to matinee straw fortune with acharya and wild dog? – TheMiracleTech

Producer Dil Raju’s monopoly in the distribution of Nizam is facing stiff competition from Warangal Srinu who recently performed blockbuster with Crack. Raju, who had almost lost Uppena, finally managed to grab Uppena which earned him a good profit. However, Raju has lost Chiranjeevi’s Acharya which is a major release in May. Acharya Warangal was acquired by Srinu for a fair price. The competition between Dil Raju and Warangal Srinu is cleverly used by Niranjan of Matinee.

Loading...

Going into the details, Dil Raju quoted around 37 crores for the Nizam rights of Acharya. While Warangal Srinu went ahead and offered around 42 crore rupees for the Nizam alone. With such a breathtaking offer from Srinu, the makers of Acharya signed a deal with Srinu for Acharya. This was shocking for Raju, who did not expect development. The competition between Warangal Srinu and Dil Raju was fortunate for Matinee Entertainment, which gave fancy amounts to both Acharya and Wild Dog.

Loading...

Upset by this, Raju reportedly pressurized Mattini Entertainment and played Nagarjuna in the production venture’s second venture, Wild Dog. Raju has captured the release of Wild Dog. As he lost the Acharya, Raju wanted the wild dog as damage-control. However, Mattini has not sold Wild Dog outright. It is releasing Wild Dog on its own. It is releasing through Dil Raju with an upfront advancement in the Nizam.

Loading...

Already, Mattini hit Gold with Netflix for Wild Dog. It has also sold the film’s satellite rights and Hindi-dubbing rights and pocketed Fortune. The theatrical release of Wild Dog is considered simply fate.

Loading...

It may be noted that Wild Dog is releasing on 2 April and Acharya is hitting the screens on 13 May. Meanwhile, Dil Raju’s own production venture Wakeel Saab with Pawan Kalyan is releasing on 9 April. Raju is raising hopes on Wild Dog and Wakeel Saab.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...