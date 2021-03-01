How to open GST Suvidha Kendra: What is GST Suvidha ?, Register online

GST Facilitation Center, GST Suvidha Kendra 2021 Application Form, GST Suvidha Kendra In Hindi, GST Suvidha Kendra registration process information will be given to you in this article. Companies have been granted a Goods & Service Tax Provider (GSP) license through the Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN) to open the GST Suvidha Kendra. Small traders and medium traders will be assisted through this GST center.

Through these centers, the traders who have any problem related to GST, those problems will be solved. this GST Facilitation Center GST licensed companies will be authorized to give franchisees of. This scheme of the government will also provide employment to the unemployed citizens of the country. Through this, you can provide the facility of filing GST returns to the people. In this article we will show you GST Suvidha Kendra Will provide information about the online application, eligibility and its benefits.

What is GST Suvidha Kendra?

We know that GST (Good And Service Tex) was implemented in the country 2 years ago by the Central Government. This GST has been made one by adding all taxes, but ever since the GST has been implemented in the country, the businessmen, industrialists, small businessmen of the country have been facing many difficulties related to some problems related to it, which The solution is not easily available to the traders.

After implementing this GST, many companies are facing problems due to problems faced by traders GST Facilitation Center Is being opened. The person GST Facilitation Center Wants to open, he only for 25 thousand rupees GST Suvidha Kendra Can open, through which you can earn 30000 rupees per month. Through this facility center, many types of facilities will be provided about GST by helping small traders and medium traders.

GST Facilitation Center Franchisee Companies

To provide convenience to traders GST Facilitation Center Many companies offer franchises to open, which are some of the companies that provide this facility, such as CSC, Vakranji, VK Venture and VanWeek Tack Solution. Apart from this, there are some companies which work in partnership. These companies are Master GST, Botry Software, Master India and Vape Digital Services etc. All these too GST Suvidha Kendra Franchise for

these GST center Opening companies are also bringing together solutions to the problems of the merchants. The franchise opened through these companies is being launched to provide an opportunity to the unemployed youth of the country, through which unemployment will also be reduced in the country. These GST Facilitation Center Through this, citizens of the country can earn 30000 rupees every month, which is a great opportunity for them.

Benefits and features of opening GST center

Country people in their city GST center You can easily open it as well as you can benefit the people there and you will not have to go anywhere.

You can easily open it as well as you can benefit the people there and you will not have to go anywhere. this GST Facilitation Center You will not need to spend much money to open, you will have to spend in purchasing some equipment.

You will not need to spend much money to open, you will have to spend in purchasing some equipment. Through this, entrepreneurs can do GST registration and Return File of many customers.

This GST facility is also provided with its own software by the provider.

You can get a profit of up to Rs 30,000 per month with some money invested in it.

Facilities provided by GST Suvidha Kendra

Some other facilities like scanning documents, making digital signature, even paying electricity bill, making PAN card, DTH and mobile recharge can also be done.

Through this GST center, you can also be provided the facility of registration for GST number, accounting and book keeping, income tax audit, industry base and CA certification etc.

Through this, you can be provided the facility of filing GST returns.

Eligibility Criteria for GST Suvidha Kendra

To avail this scheme, you will have to fulfill the given eligibility criteria as follows-

To avail the benefit of this facility, the beneficiary must have at least 12th and Graduate Pass.

The beneficiaries who want to apply under this, they should have complete knowledge of account and basic knowledge of computer and MS Excel.

These GST Facilitation Center It is mandatory to have two computers, one printer / scanner, card swipe machine, morpho device, internet connection.

It is mandatory to have two computers, one printer / scanner, card swipe machine, morpho device, internet connection. If the applicant GST Suvidha Kendra If you want to open, then they must have 100 – 150 square meters of space.

Total investment to start GST Facilitation Center

this GST Facilitation Center To open you will first have to invest for 100–150 square meters of space, after that you will have to spend the equipment that you want in it and also if you have employees in this GST facility, They will have to invest money for salaries etc., so you may incur a total cost of 30 to 40 thousand rupees.

How to apply online for opening GST Suvidha Kendra?

In case you fulfill the eligibility criteria given above, you can apply in the online mode by following the given steps-

First of all, you need GST center official website Have to go on After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

Have to go on After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website you will find the list of franchisee companies here. You have to select the company from which you want to take franchisee to open GST center.

After this, you have to click on the link of the website, the company in which you want to open a franchise. Her official website You can apply online by visiting

You can apply online by visiting Suppose if you select a Master India company, you have to click on the official website of Master India. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option of “Request Call back” under the option of “Contact as”. After this, a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to enter the details of the information asked, such as your name, phone number, email id, state and district etc. and click on “Request Call Back”.

After this, you will be called by the representative, then you will be given information related to your company, through which you can open your GST Suvidha Kendra.

