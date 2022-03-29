How to Practice Mauricio Macri’s Obsessively Complex Card Game

Mauricio Macri leaves Casa Rosada on December 10, 2019, the day he handed over the presidential sash and baton to Alberto Fernandez. However, facing some judicial fronts, he is still the leader of the Together for Change coalition that will seek to return to government in 2023. In the final hours it was revealed that Judge Julian Ercolini was in charge of the alleged espionage case. Relatives of the ARA San Juan for whom he is prosecuted – authorized him to travel to Spain, Italy, the United States and Qatar. He will not only visit protocol in his capacity as a former head of state. He also participates in the 45th World Team Championships at Bridge in Parma, Italy, in the senior category in a stage called the “D’Orci Trophy”.

