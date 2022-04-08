How to register, earn NeuCoins

Tata has finally launched the new super app, Tata Neu, for all users on the Android and iOS ecosystem. The new application is being pitched as a super app due to the wide range of serivces on offer. Right from ordering food to buying clothes and even buying your airtickets, Tata Neu aims to serve almost all requirements. The new services will be using Tata Group’s various brands that are already market leaders in their respective categories. Also Read – Realme GT 2 Pro first look: Refreshing new flagship that won’t burn a hole in your pocket

The Tata Neu super app is already available on both iOS and Android. While the app has been listed on the app stores since a week, it wasn’t…